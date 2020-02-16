Minister Wazani denies hiring his wife as a consultant

The following statement was issued by the Information Office of the Minister of Finance Ghazi Wazni denying reports over the alleged appointment of the minister’s wife as a highly paid consultant

Minister of Finance Ghazi Wazni,

” Fabricated reports circulated that the Minister of Finance, Dr. Ghazi Wazni, has appointed his wife as a paid media consultant . Everyone is urged to scrutinize any news before its circulation, in order to ensure truth and credibility. “