Minister Wazani denies hiring his wife as a consultant

February 16, 2020
by yalibnan
The following statement was issued by the Information Office of the Minister of Finance Ghazi Wazni denying reports over the alleged appointment of the minister’s wife as a highly paid consultant

Minister of Finance Ghazi Wazni,

” Fabricated reports circulated that the Minister of Finance, Dr. Ghazi Wazni, has appointed his wife as a paid media consultant . Everyone is urged to scrutinize any news before its circulation, in order to ensure truth and credibility. “

