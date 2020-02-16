Iranian parliament speaker Ali Larijani coming to Beirut

Iranian parliament speaker Ali Larijani will arrive in Beirut on Sunday evening, according to the Iranian embassy

File Photo : Iranian parliament speaker Ali Larijani is shown with Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah

The embassy said Larijani will lead a delegation comprising parliamentary and political figures on a two-day visit.

Larijani, a hardliner who was born in Najaf , Iraq to Iranian parents is a former military officer in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps . He has been the Speaker of the Parliament of Iran since 2008.

His arrival comes 2 days after Lebanon commemorated the 15 anniversary of the assassination of former Lebanese PM Rafik Hariri who was killed along with 22 others in a massive bomb on Feb 14 2005.

5 Hezbollah operatives are being tried in absentia by the Special Tribunal of Lebanon over Hariri’s murder

His trip also coincides with the news about a giant statue for the slain Iranian General Qassem Soleimani .

The statue was erected by the Iranian backed Hezbollah militant group in the southern Lebanese town of Maroun al-Ras, near the border with Israel according to reports from Iran and Israel.

The statue shows General Soleimani with his arm stretched out in front of him, pointing toward Israel, which is overlooked by the southern Lebanese town.

Soleimani, the former commander of Iran’s Quds Force , was killed in a drone strike earlier this month near the Baghdad airport .

Nasrallah calls for boycotting US goods

Earlier today Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah denied the government is a Hezbollah government .

In a televised speech from an undisclosed location he was quoted as saying:

“This is not Hezbollah’s government although Hezbollah backs it and wants it to succeed.

Calling the government “Hezbollah‘s government” harms Lebanon’s Arab and international ties. He added.

He called for expelling US forces from Iraq:

“The U.S. forces must be expelled from Iraq.” He was quoted as saying and called for boycotting US goods in Lebanon

Boycotting U.S. goods is painful for the Americans, so why don’t we resort to this choice? He said

Earlier today Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah denied the government is a Hezbollah government .

In a televised speech from an undisclosed location he was quoted as saying:

“This is not Hezbollah’s government although Hezbollah backs it and wants it to succeed.

Calling the government “Hezbollah‘s government” harms Lebanon’s Arab and international ties. He added.

He called for expelling US forces from Iraq:

“The U.S. forces must be expelled from Iraq.” He was quoted as saying and called for boycotting US goods in Lebanon

Boycotting U.S. goods is painful for the Americans, so why don’t we resort to this choice? He said