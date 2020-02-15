Geagea : We won’t surrender to the objectives of Hariri murderers

Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea said Friday in a tweet marking the 15th anniversary of former PM Rafik Hariri’s assassination that his party “will not surrender to the objectives of the murderers” who assassinated Hariri.
“February 14 (2005) was the beginning of the Cedar Revolution and a painful yet resounding martyrdom for the sake of sovereign, free and independent Lebanon,” said Geagea
“We will continue the path in a continued revolution for the sake of Lebanon,” Geagea added.
A massive suicide bomb tore through Hariri’s armored convoy on the Beirut seafront on February 14, 2005, killing him and 22 other people.
The U.N.-backed Special Tribunal for Lebanon has tried
Five members of the Iranian backed Hezbollah militant group are. being tried in absentia over the assassination of Hariri
Hezbollah has denied involvement in the case, describing the tribunal as a U.S.-Israeli scheme and vowing that the accused will never be found.
Error: No connected account.
Please go to the Instagram Feed settings page to connect an account.