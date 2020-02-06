Talal Arslan supporters severely beaten activist Firas Bou Hatoum

February 6, 2020
by yalibnan
0 comments
MP Paula Yaqoubian, in a tweet she posted pictures of October Revolution activist Firas Bou Hatoum, who was reportedly severely beaten by supporters of MP Talal Arslan.

Bou Hatoum is being treated at the Bchamoun Hospital, according to Jacobian who wrote :
“The security authorities and the new government must prove that we are still in a country and not on a farm.”

Arslan is allied with the Iranian backed Hezbollah militant group.

