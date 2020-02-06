Talal Arslan supporters severely beaten activist Firas Bou Hatoum

MP Paula Yaqoubian, in a tweet she posted pictures of October Revolution activist Firas Bou Hatoum, who was reportedly severely beaten by supporters of MP Talal Arslan.

October Revolution activist Firas Bou Hatoum, was reportedly severely beaten by supporters of MP Talal Arslan, a Hezbollah ally

Bou Hatoum is being treated at the Bchamoun Hospital, according to Jacobian who wrote :

“The security authorities and the new government must prove that we are still in a country and not on a farm.”

الناشط في الثورة فراس بو حاطوم تعرض للضرب المبرح منذ قليل على أيدي مناصرين لطلال ارسلان

على اثر نشر خبر على فايسبوك كما ابلغني الان، وهو موجود في مستشفى بشامون

على الأجهزة الأمنية وعلى الحكومة الجديدة إثبات اننا ما زلنا في دولة ولسنا في مزرعة @AbouKamal1980 pic.twitter.com/Oi9UO52Dk1 — بولا يعقوبيان (@PaulaYacoubian) February 5, 2020

Arslan is allied with the Iranian backed Hezbollah militant group.