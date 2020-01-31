Lebanon receives a new shipment of banknotes

The central bank of Lebanon received on Thursday a shipment of new banknotes , the National News Agency reported .

The shipment reportedly arrived on board a Middle East Airlines plane at the Rafik Hariri International Airport .

NNA did not reveal where the plane came from but according to reports the Central Bank of Lebanon awarded the Crane Currency company the order to print the new Lebanese banknotes in 2010 . Established over 200 years ago Crane has been printing the Lebanese banknotes in Tumba, Sweden.

The Lebanese pound, long pegged to the dollar, has lost up to 60% of its value against the dollar and banks have imposed unprecedented capital controls to preserve liquidity.