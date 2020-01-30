Lebanon rejects Japanese request for Ghosn extradition

By MOMOKO KIDERA

Former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn pictured in 2012. In a statement on Tuesday, the 65-year-old tycoon said he would ‘no longer be held hostage by a rigged Japanese justice system, where guilt is presumed, discrimination is rampant, and basic human rights are denied’

Lebanon’s judicial authorities have rejected a request from Japan to extradite former Nissan Motor Co. chairman Carlos Ghosn, who jumped bail and fled to the Middle Eastern country at the end of last year.

If Ghosn is suspected of committing any crimes, he will stand trial in Lebanon and not be handed over to Japan, a Lebanese judicial official in charge of the matter told the Nikkei Asian Review.

Ghosn, 65, traveled to Lebanon in violation of his bail terms on Dec. 29 and is now staying in Beirut. He fled as he awaited trial on financial misconduct charges, which he denies.

Nikkei asked Lebanon’s judicial authorities about the current situation and future proceedings, and received a reply via the country’s court by Wednesday.

Earlier this month, Interpol issued a wanted notice for Ghosn at the request of Japanese investigators calling for member countries to detain him.

The Lebanese judicial official in charge pointed out that a Lebanese judge had banned Ghosn from traveling abroad in response to the Interpol notice.

But Lebanon cannot arrest Ghosn, who is a Lebanese national, on the basis of the charges filed against him in Japan. Lebanon is now waiting for materials related to his case from Japan, and will scrutinize them once received, the official said.

In addition to seeking cooperation through Interpol, the Japanese government is expected to call for Lebanon to extradite Ghosn through diplomatic negotiations.

Although Japan can request a criminal trial from Lebanon, it is believed to be unlikely to happen as it would follow procedures based on Lebanese law.

