Amazon Joins the $1 Trillion Market Cap Club With Q4 Earnings

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) released fourth-quarter financial results after markets closed Thursday. The e-commerce empire said that it had $6.47 in earnings per share (EPS) and $87.4 billion in revenue, compared with consensus estimates that called for $4.03 in EPS and $86.02 billion in revenue. The same period of last year reportedly had $6.04 in EPS and $72.38 billion in revenue.

During the most recent quarter, Amazon Web Services (AWS) revenues increased 34.0% to $9.95 billion, up from $7.43 billion in the same period of last year, with operating income of $2.60 billion.

In terms of its other segments Amazon reported:

North American net sales increased 21.6% to $53.67 billion, with operating income of $1.90 billion.

International sales increased 14.3% to $23.81 billion, with an operating loss of $617million.

As for guidance, the company expects to see net sales in the range of $69.0 billion to $73.0 billion, with operating income of $3.0 billion to $4.2 billion in the first quarter. The consensus estimates call for $6.49 in EPS on $87.37 billion in revenue for the quarter.

Prime membership continues to get better for customers year after year. And customers are responding — more people joined Prime this quarter than ever before, and we now have over 150 million paid Prime members around the world. We’ve made Prime delivery faster — the number of items delivered to U.S. customers with Prime’s free one-day and same-day delivery more than quadrupled this quarter compared to last year. Members now have free two-hour grocery delivery from Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market in more than 2,000 U.S. cities and towns. Prime members watched double the hours of original movies and TV shows on Prime Video this quarter compared to last year, and Amazon Originals received a record 88 nominations and 26 wins at major awards shows. A huge thank you to teams across Amazon for their dedicated work to build, innovate, and deliver for customers this holiday.

Shares of Amazon closed Thursday at $1,870.68, in a 52-week range of $1,566.76 to $2,035.80. The consensus price target is $2,191.96. Following the announcement, the stock was up about 10% at $2,057.55 in the after-hours session.

Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and CEO, commented:

