Honduras also declares Hezbollah a terrorist group

The Honduran government has formally declared Iranian-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah a terrorist organization, the country’s deputy security minister said on Monday.

Honduras follows Guatemala which said it was set to designate Hezbollah as a terrorist group

Hezbollah, a heavily armed group designated as a terrorist organization by the United States and several Arab countries was established in 1982 by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and is an important part of a regional Tehran-led alliance known as “the axis of resistance.”

This comes after Britain’s finance ministry said last week that it had added Lebanon’s entire Hezbollah movement to its list of terrorist groups subject to asset freezing.