Lebanon Cabinet may be born today but will be dead on arrival, analysts

Al-Jadeed TV reported that the government is likely to be announced today after Prime Minister-designate Hassan Diab meets President Michel Aoun at the Baabda palace .

Al-Jadeed TV also revealed that the “Marada” movement will not be represented in the cabinet

LBC on the other hand reported that the efforts made by the Shiite duo ( Hezbollah and Amal ) and other forces are witnessing a new momentum, both in relation to the size of the government and the number of ministers or portfolio

The Shiite duo will reportedly seek to persuade Diab to expand the government to 20 ministers to resolve the complex issue of Marada and SSNP representation



LBC added that the Shiite duo is keen for everyone to be represented in the government , especially its allies.

Gebran Bassil’s FFM party will reportedly not be able to control one-third of the government of Diab .

This development comes after Hezbollah intervened to resolve the obstacles facing the formation of a new government,

The problem is Diab has pledged to form a small Cabinet made up of “independent experts” who are not affiliated with any political parties as demanded by the hundreds of thousands of protesters who have taken to the streets since Oct. 17, calling for a change of the sectarian ruling system, fighting corruption, and the removal of the entire political class they deem corrupt and incompetent.

But the leaked lineup shows a one color cabinet of Hezbollah and its allies . The allies of the Iranian backed Hezbollah militant group are the Amal Movement , headed by Speaker Nabih Berri , Free Patriotic Movement headed by FM Gebran Bassil, President Michel Aoun and pro Syrian party SSNP . According to observers the protesters will reject any such cabinet.

Hezbollah is considered by the US and several other countries as a terrorist organization . The UK recently also classified all of Hezbollah ( the military and political wings ) as a terrorist group.

“These people do not want the state of Lebanon nor the welfare of its people,” Patriarch Rai said Friday in a possible reference to Hezbollah and its allies and called them ” Lebanon’s enemies “.

Al-Rai also accused them of being behind the thugs that are carrying out acts of rioting and vandalizing a number of public institutions and banks, and attack public and private property.”

MP Majid Abi Al-Lama of the Strong Republic bloc tweeted that the people of Lebanon have trashed the upcoming cabinet before it was born and told the parties involved in forming it : “Shame on you ” , you are so far from reality.

According to analysts this cabinet may be born today but will be dead on arrival because it does not meet the demands of the protesters.