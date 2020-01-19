Beirut reference rate lowered -Lebanon banking association

BEIRUT, Jan 17 – Lebanon’s banking association said the Beirut Reference Rate (BRR) on U.S. dollars had gone down to 8.5% and on Lebanese pounds to 11.5% as of January 2020.

Lebanese police stand outside the entrance of the Association of Banks in downtown Beirut, Lebanon November 1, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

The rate was 10.39% for dollars and 13.49% for Lebanese pounds in December 2019, according to Blominvest Bank.

In a statement, the association said the reduction in the reference rate for lending reflected a central bank decision to cap interest for new and renewed deposits after Dec. 5.

(Reuters)