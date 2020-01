Lebanon has been swept by a wave of protests aimed at the country’s elite that prompted Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri to resign on Oct. 29, pushing the country deeper into economic crisis and frustration. Emerald Maxwell has the latest.

A riot policeman fires tear gas against the anti-government protesters, during ongoing protests against the Lebanese central bank’s governor and against the deepening financial crisis, at Hamra trade street, in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. Lebanese security forces lobbed tear gas at protesters who responded with rocks outside the country’s central bank Tuesday, a violent turn after demonstrators returned to the streets following a weekslong lull. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

