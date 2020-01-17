No cabinet anytime soon in Lebanon as setbacks continue

Last-minute obstacles have delayed the formation of a new government that was expected to be announced this week after optimism was reported following talks Thursday between Prime Minister-designate and Speaker Nabih Berri.

File photo of PM Desingate Hassan Hassan Diab in interview with Hezbollah’s al Manar TV

The current most serious obstacle is the demand by the Marada Movement for 2 seats in the cabinet after its rejected the cabinet seat offered it by PM Desingate Hassan Hassan Diab

“It seems that the government formation process has been put on hold and Marada Movement sources have said that it turned out that there are eight ministers who are loyal to (Free Patriotic Movement chief Jebran) Bassil,” MTV reported.

“Marada sources said that joining the government is not a stroll, adding that they prefer to enter it with dignity,” the TV network added.

“Marada will not “obstruct the government’s work” but “will not take part if this government is Bassil’s government,”one Marada source was quoted as saying.

MTV added that another obstacle is related to MP Talal Arslan’s demand to get the industry portfolio for his party.

Arslan, Marada, Berri, Bassil and president Aoun are all allies of the Iranian backed Hezbollah militant group.

There is huge concern in Lebanon that if a one color cabinet will be formed, this could lead to total collapse of the Lebanese economy because it. will be considered in the west as a Hezbollah cabinet .

The United States and several other countries consider Hezbollah a terrorist organization