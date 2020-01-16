Anti-bank protests rock Beirut for second night, dozens injured

Protesters in crisis-hit Lebanon clashed with security forces in Beirut on Wednesday, a day after demonstrators outraged by restrictions on dollar withdrawals attacked bank branches with metal rods, fire extinguishers and rocks.

A lawyer told local media that 17 protesters were arrested during Wednesday’s clashes (AFP)

Hundreds gathered again outside the central bank on Wednesday evening, moving to a police station where more than 50 people were still detained following clashes between demonstrators and security forces the previous night.

Protesters chanted slogans and demanded the release of their comrades before security forces fired tear gas to disperse them.

The Red Cross said a total of 47 people were injured on Wednesday night, 37 of whom were taken to nearby hospitals. The ten others were treated on the spot.

A lawyer told local media that 17 protesters were also arrested during Wednesday’s clashes, the latest since Lebanon’s anti-government protests demanding sweeping reform began on 17 October.

Security forces injured a Reuters video journalist who was treated in hospital and released. Lebanese broadcasters Al Jadeed and MTV said security forces injured a cameraman from each of their organisations.

Lebanon’s internal security forces did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

In a statement caretaker interior minister Raya al-Hassan condemned the violence and called on demonstrators to remain peaceful.

“We do not accept the attack [on] journalists which are doing their duty to cover events and developments, nor do we accept the attack [on] security forces which are maintaining security,” Hassan said.

‘We’re in free-fall now’

Four months into the protest movement against Lebanon’s political class, demonstrators have turned their anger at the banks, most of which have imposed informal capital controls to stave off a liquidity crunch.

That has trapped the savings of ordinary depositors in Lebanon’s worst economic crisis since the 1975-1990 civil war.

Protester Yumna Mroue, 22, said the central bank’s financial policies had been harming small savers for years.

Lebanon wakes up to trashed banks and UN rebuke of its failing politicians

“We’re in free-fall now. What happened last night comes from people’s real pain and anger,” she told AFP.

After a long day of protests and clashes, security forces released 10 people out of more than 50 who were detained Tuesday night, according to local media and activists.

On Wednesday morning in Hamra, most bank branches were left with smashed windows, destroyed ATMs and graffiti-daubed walls after violent protest the previous night.

Banks opened despite the wreckage, as cleaners scrubbed paint off walls and workers replaced smashed windows.

“There is a lot of anger,” Alia, a passerby, told AFP in front of a damaged branch. “You have to go to the bank twice to withdraw just $200.”

On Wednesday evening, hundreds of demonstrators gathered in front of the central bank, whose governor Riad Salameh they partly blame for the country’s financial crisis.

Security forces meanwhile imposed tight movement restrictions in Hamra, closing the main road to the central bank.

The state-run National News Agency reported that some tear gas canisters had fallen inside the Russian embassy, near the police station housing the detainees.

Currency depreciation

Since September, banks have limited the number of dollars customers can withdraw or transfer abroad, in a country where the US currency and the Lebanese pound are used interchangeably.

Although no formal policy is in place, most lenders have limited withdrawals to about $1,000 a month, while others have imposed tighter curbs.

Prompted by a grinding liquidity crisis, the controls are increasingly forcing depositors to deal in the pound.

But the local currency has plunged by over a third against the dollar on the parallel market, hitting almost 2,500 against the dollar over the past week.

The official rate was pegged at 1,507 Lebanese pounds to the dollar in 1997.

Demonstrators accuse banks of holding their deposits hostage while allowing politicians, senior civil servants and bank owners to transfer funds abroad.

The central bank has announced it is investigating capital flight, saying it wants to standardise and regulate the ad hoc banking restrictions.

‘Don’t blame the people, blame yourselves’

Compounding the situation, debt-burdened Lebanon has been without a government since Saad Hariri resigned as prime minister on 29 October under pressure from the anti-government protests.

Its under-fire politicians have yet to agree on a new cabinet despite the designation last month of Hassan Diab, a professor and former education minister, to replace Hariri.

Lebanon banks targeted by protests

Diab has pledged to form a government of independent experts, a key demand of protesters, but said last week that some parties were hindering his attempts.

Authorities on Wednesday condemned the night-time attacks and called for perpetrators to be prosecuted.

Hariri called the rampage “unacceptable,” while parliament speaker Nabih Berri questioned whether the aim was to “destroy the country”.

But in a strongly worded statement, United Nations envoy to Lebanon, Jan Kubis, blamed politicians for the turmoil, accusing them of inaction while watching the economy “collapse”.

“Politicians, don’t blame the people, blame yourselves for this dangerous chaos,” he said.