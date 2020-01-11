Flight PS752:Iranian protesters demand that Khamenei quit over plane downing

A group of Iranian protesters demanded Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei step down on Saturday after Tehran said that its military had mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian plane, killing all 176 people on board. 

“Commander-in-chief (Khamenei) resign, resign,” videos posted on Twitter showed hundreds of people chanting, in front of Tehran’s Amir Kabir university. Reuters could not verify the authenticity of the video footage.

ranians shout slogans as one of them holds-up a placard with a Persian script that reads, Death To The Liar, during a gathering to mark the victims of the Ukraine Boeing 737 passenger plane, in Tehrans business district on January 11, 2020. 
Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto via Getty Images
