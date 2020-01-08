Iran threatens to attack Dubai, Haifa if U.S. retaliates over attack of Iraqi bases

Iran has threatened to unleash a third wave of attacks in Haifa, Israel, and Dubai, United Arab Emirates, if the United States retaliates after ballistic missiles hit an Iraqi-U.S. coalition military base in western Iraq.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guards

“Iran is warning that if there is retaliation for the two waves of attacks they launched their 3rd wave will destroy Dubai and Haifa,” tweeted NBC News Tehran bureau chief Ali Arouzi.

“Iran making threats of mass escalation,” wrote NBC foreign chief correspondent Richard Engel. “To attack more bases in Iraq. To unleash Hezbollah. To unleash shiite militias in Iraq. To attack Israel and Dubai. Making it clear it is ready for a [widespread] campaign if this escalates further with a US response.”

Iran claimed responsibility for the attacks in a statement that read: “The brave soldiers of IRGC’s aerospace unit have launched a successful attack with tens of ballistic missiles on Al Assad military base in the name of martyr Gen. Qassem Soleimani.”

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed “revenge” for the death of Soleimani, a top Iranian military general, and Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al Muhandis, who were killed in an airstrike ordered by President Trump days after the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad was encircled by Iran-backed militants chanting “Death to America.”

Iran is warning that if there is retaliation for the two waves of attacks they launched their 3rd wave will destroy Dubai and Haifa.#iran #Soleimani #war — Ali Arouzi (@aliarouzi) January 8, 2020

Iran making threats of mass escalation. To attack more bases in Iraq. To unleash Hezbollah. To unleash shiite militias in Iraq. To attack Israel and Dubai. Making it clear it is ready for a widespead campaign if this escalates further with a US response. — Richard Engel (@RichardEngel) January 8, 2020

The IRGC warned on their Telegram channel that they would attack Dubai in the United Arab Emirates and Haifa in Israel if Iranian soil is targeted, according to CNN.

Hezbollah will attack Israel if the United States responds to missile attacks carried out by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Tuesday night, according to the Iranian Tasnim news agency.”We in no way consider the Zionist regime (of Israel) to be separate from the criminal US regime in these crimes,” the IRGC warned in a statement.

“We warn the Great Satan, the bloodthirsty and arrogant regime of the US, that any new wicked act or further agression (against Iran) will bring about more painful and crushing responses,” stressed the IRGC.

Trump on Iran attacks: “All is well!”

In his first tweet since the attacks on military bases in Iraq, President Trump assured the public that “All is well!”

“All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq,” Mr. Trump wrote. “Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning.”

All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2020

Missed their target

Sean Hannity of Fox News reacted Tuesday night to Iran launching ballistic missiles at U.S. military forces in Iraq, saying there’s a “massive price to pay” for Iran’s retaliation.

“I have talked to one high ranking source, only one within the Defense Department … that believes almost if not all of these missiles may have missed their targets,” Hannity said. “That wouldn’t be an accident.”





Washington Examiner