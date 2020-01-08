Ghosn says he’s escaped ‘political persecution’ as he accuses Nissan executives of plotting against him

Carlos Ghosn on Wednesday said his daring escape out of Japan was to escape “political persecution” as he accused Japanese prosecutors and Nissan executives of plotting against him.

Ghosn, speaking to a press conference in Beirut, painted him as the victim of an unjust Japanese system.

“I did not escape justice. I fled injustice and political persecution,” the fugitive said, pointing to his solitary confinement in what he called a tiny cell without windows and the alleged pressure put on him to confess. Interpol has issued a notice for his arrest.

Ghosn said he was interrogated for up to eight hours a day without any lawyers present and noted that Japanese authorities have a 99% success rate for prosecuting financial crimes.

He specifically pointed to former Nissan CEO Hiroto Saikawa and a director, Masakazu Toyoda, as among those conspiring with Japanese authorities.

The press conference, still ongoing, has yet to feature questions from reporters.

