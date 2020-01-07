Intelligence of Things, AI and 5G to define the technology in next decade

Technology trends in the coming decade will be dictated not by Internet of Things (IoT) but by Intelligence of Things, which means that artificial intelligence will underscore every facet of commerce and culture.

Pepper robots by SoftBank Robotics are seen in an exhibitor’s suite during CES 2018 in Las Vegas on January 11, 2018. The humanoid robot is designed to be a companion and is capable of recognizing human emotions.

LAS VEGAS: Technology trends in the coming decade will be dictated not by Internet of Things (IoT) but by Intelligence of Things, which means that artificial intelligence will underscore every facet of commerce and culture. The tech influence in human behaviour will move forward in the decade especially with the connectivity agenda getting a massive bump up with 5G, which is being rolled out for over 50 networks worldwide, said the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) ahead of its marque consumer electronics event – CES 2020.

Content streaming wars, electrification of vehicles along with popularity of in-vehicle tech, emergence of digital health with launch of several fitness apps and devices are also going to be some of the major trends of 2020.

“The last decade was about the Internet of Things – but now, we kick off a new decade defined by the Intelligence of Things,” says Steve Koenig, vice president of market research, CTA. “Connected intelligence defines today’s device ecosystem from consumer favorites such as smartphones and TVs to an expanding universe of smart home solutions making intelligent living spaces a reality. Over the next 10 years, the dynamic of connected intelligence will grow apace with advancing 5G networks and innovative applications of AI to propel the consumer tech industry forward — and with it consumer experiences, safety, health and more,” he added.

CTA said that 5G will be led by the enterprise segment with deployment of massive IoT in areas such as smart building, logistics, tracking and fleet management, smart agriculture and smart metering.

Artificial Intelligence is also likely to be consumerised through machine learning, end devices such as TVs, services and emerging tech. “The entire home will become intelligent including the walls and not just the fixtures as is the case right now,” said Koenig.

New entries in on-demand streaming services is likely to spur growth potential with the launch of such as ventures such as Meg Whitman led Quibi that is coming up with the concept of under 10-minute video content. The coming years including 2020 will see media wars becoming serious with the return of established media players with offerings such as Apple TV plus, Disney Plus, HBO Max and Peacock from NBC.

“More and more consumers are embracing the faster connectivity, advanced intelligence and seemingly infinite content that technology offers today – pushing consumer technology industry revenues toward another record-setting year in 2020,” said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA. “We’ll see advancements in 5G connectivity and AI play out across the CES 2020 show floor this week – from digital health to self-driving vehicles and smart homes – vital technologies that are changing our lives for the better.”

Cloud based gaming is another upcoming area with companies such as Google launching their ventures in this space. The year will also see digital health becoming a way of life with evolution of sleep tech health, wellness and fitness along with baby tech which promises to make parenting and infant care easier.

