Iraq’s Kataib Hezbollah militia warned on Saturday Iraqi security forces to stay away from U.S. bases in Iraq, al-Mayadeen television said.

Mohammed Mohieh, the spokesman of Iraq’s Iranian-backed Kataeb Hezbollah, or Hezbollah Brigades, gives an interview at his office, in Baghdad, Iraq, Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. Mohieh said Monday that the death toll from U.S. military strikes in Iraq and Syria against its fighters has risen to 25, vowing to exact revenge for the “aggression of evil American ravens.” (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)

“Security forces must stay clear of American bases by a distance not less and a thousand meters starting Sunday evening,” al-Mayadeen quoted the militia as saying.

REUTERS