Iran official says Israeli cities can be revenge targets

A former leader of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said the Israeli cities of Tel Aviv and Haifa can be targeted to avenge a general killed by a U.S. drone strike in Baghdad.

Mohsen Rezaee made the comment Sunday in Tehran at a ceremony in honor of the slain leader Qassem Soleimani.

He has previously alleged Israel somehow leaked information about Soleimani’s whereabouts to U.S. forces, who killed him Friday in a drone strike.

Israel and Iran are longtime foes who have seen tensions escalate in recent years over Iran’s nuclear weapons program.

An Iraqi woman holds a placard during the funeral of Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani, Iraqi paramilitary chief Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and eight others in Baghdad’s district of al-Jadriya, in Baghdad’s high-security Green Zone, on January 4, 2020.

AHMAD AL-RUBAYE/Getty Images

Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s prime minister, expressed support Sunday for the U.S. strike. “Israel stands totally with the U.S. in its just struggle for security, peace and self-defense,” he said in praising President Donald Trump.

AP