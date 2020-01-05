Iran media publishes photos of Nasrallah and Soleimani

On Sunday, the Iranian media published for the first time a set of archival photos that show the leader of the Iranian Quds Force, Qassem Soleimani, with the Secretary General of the Lebanese “Hezbollah” Hassan Nasrallah.

In one of these photos, Soleimani is shown performing prayers behind Nasrallah.

These photos reflect the distinguished friendship between the two men which are far from formalities, where Nasrallah can be seen in a rare appearance without a turban, the Iranian media reported

