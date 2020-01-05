Iran media publishes photos of Nasrallah and Soleimani

January 5, 2020
by yalibnan
0 comments
Share:

On Sunday, the Iranian media published for the first time a set of archival photos that show the leader of the Iranian Quds Force, Qassem Soleimani, with the Secretary General of the Lebanese “Hezbollah” Hassan Nasrallah.
In one of these photos, Soleimani is shown performing prayers behind Nasrallah.
These photos reflect the distinguished friendship between the two men which are far from formalities, where Nasrallah can be seen in a rare appearance without a turban, the Iranian media reported

Iranian media published today several pics of the leader of Lebanon’s Hezbollah , Hassan Nasrallah and Gen Qassem Soleimani. Nasrallah is shown here without the turban . Jan 5 2020
Iranian media published today several pics of the leader of Lebanon’s Hezbollah , Hassan Nasrallah and Gen Qassem Soleimani. Soleimani is shown here praying behind Nasrallah, who is is shown without the turban . Jan 5 2020
Iranian media published today several pics of the leader of Lebanon’s Hezbollah , Hassan Nasrallah L and Gen Qassem Soleimani. . Jan 5 2020
Iranian media published today several pics of the leader of Lebanon’s Hezbollah , Hassan Nasrallah and Gen Qassem Soleimani. Nasrallah is shown without the turban . Jan 5 2020

Another pic of the leader of Lebanon’s Hezbollah , Hassan Nasrallah and Gen Qassem Soleimani. Nasrallah is shown without the turban . Jan 5 2020

Share:
Share Tweet Pin It +1
This error message is only visible to WordPress admins

Error: No connected account.

Please go to the Instagram Feed settings page to connect an account.