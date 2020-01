The US embassy in Beirut issued the following travel advisory

Protesters are seen near the U.S. embassy in Awkar, in Beirut, Lebanon December 10, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Event: Due to heightened tensions in Iraq and the region, the U.S. Embassy urges U.S. citizens in Lebanon to maintain a high level of vigilance and practice good situational awareness.

Actions to Take:

Monitor our embassy website and local and international media for updates

Stay alert in locations frequented by Westerners.

Have a contingency plan for emergency situations. Review the Traveler’s Checklist.

Source: US embassy in Beirut