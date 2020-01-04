Hezbollah to continue path of Soleimani after U.S. strike, says Nasrallah

BEIRUT – Lebanon’s Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said on Friday his powerful Shi’ite militia group would continue the path of Iran’s Major-General Qassem Soleimani after his death in a U.S. air strike, broadcaster Al Manar reported.
Nasrallah said the United States would not be able to achieve its goals with this “big crime” and just punishment was the responsibility of all fighters, Al Manar reported.
“Meting out the appropriate punishment to these criminal assassins … will be the responsibility and task of all resistance fighters worldwide,” Hassan Nasrallah said in a statement on Friday .
“We who stayed by his side will follow in his footsteps and strive day and night to accomplish his goals,”he added
“We will carry a flag on all battlefields and all fronts and we will step up the victories of the axis of resistance with the blessing of his pure blood,” Nasrallah added
The “axis of resistance” is a term that refers to an alliance formed by Iran, Syria and Hezbollah to fight against Israel and the Western military presence in the region.
The heavily armed Hezbollah group controls whole neighbourhoods in Beirut and most of the south and north eastern Lebanon
It also has fighters deployed in Syria and Iraq who were operating under Soleimani’s command.
(Reuters)/YL
Error: No connected account.
Please go to the Instagram Feed settings page to connect an account.