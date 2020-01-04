Aoun condemn’s killing of Iranian General by US airstrike

Lebanese President Michel Aoun on Friday condemned the U.S. strike that killed top Iranian commander General Qassem Soleimani and senior Iraqi paramilitary leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

Aoun’s condemnation came in cables that he sent to the presidents of Iran and Iraq.

In his cable to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Aoun said he “painfully” learned of the news of the assassination of Soleimani and his companions, warning that the attack comes at a “very critical timing in the Middle East region.”

“Lebanon condemns the crime that led to the death of Maj. Gen. Soleimani and his companions… and we hope God will grant you the wisdom to face the repercussions of this incident,” Aoun added, addressing Rouhani.

He also wished “stability, peace, security and prosperity” for Iran and its people.

Aoun is closely allied with the Iranian backed Hezbollah militant group a division of Iran’s Quds Force which was headed by Soleimani .

Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry also condemned the attack, labeling it a “violation of Iraqi sovereignty and a dangerous escalation against Iran that would increase tension in the region.”

“Lebanon always encourages dialogue, restraint and wisdom to solve problems instead of using force and violence in regional and international relations,” a statement read.

It also called on all stakeholders to spare the region and Lebanon of “any repercussions of the attack as it battles with a stifling economic and financial crisis.”

The caretaker Foreign minister is Gebran Bassil who heads up the Free Patriotic Movement which was founded by president Aoun

Bassil , Aoun’s son-in-law is also closely allied with Hezbollah

Lebanon’s Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said on Friday his powerful Shi’ite militia group would continue the path of Soleimani after his death in a U.S. air strike, broadcaster Al Manar reported.

“We who stayed by his side will follow in his footsteps and strive day and night to accomplish his goals,”he said

“We will carry a flag on all battlefields and all fronts and we will step up the victories of the axis of resistance with the blessing of his pure blood,” Nasrallah added