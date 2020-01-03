Iraqi protesters celebrate the killing of Iran’s General Soleimani , video

Gen. Qassim Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, was killed in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport Friday, Iraqi television and three Iraqi officials said.

The strike also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iran-backed militias known as the Popular Mobilization Forces, or PMF, the officials said.

Their deaths are a potential turning point in the Middle East and are expected to draw severe retaliation from Iran and the forces it backs in the Middle East against Israel and American interests.

The protesters in Iraq have been protesting again Iran’s influence in Iraq and set on fire 2 of Iran’s consulates in Iraq and have often targeted Soleimani in their criticism of Iran.

A protester uses a shoe to hit a poster showing Gen. Qassim Soleimani, leader of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard’s foreign wing, or Quds Force, during an antigovernment protest in Baghdad in November. PHOTO: ASSOCIATED PRESS

Iraqi protesters celebrate the killing of Iran’s General Qassem Soleimani