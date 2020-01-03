Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem killed in airstrike that killed Iranian General

According to Sky News, Naim Qassem also died in the U.S. airstrikes that killed Iranian Major General and Commander of the Quds Force Qasem Soleimani early Friday . Qassem is the deputy secretary-general of Hezbollah and is considered second in command of the group.

Lebanon’s Hezbollah deputy leader Sheikh Naim Qassem is pictured during an interview with Reuters at his office in Beirut’s suburbs, Lebanon August 3, 2016. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

The news comes as tensions between the United States and Iran erupted on New Years Day after Iran-backed militia attempted to raid the U.S. Embassy in Iraq.

Some reports indicated that Qassem Soleimani was killed after his plane that was coming from Lebanon or Syria landed at the Baghdad airport .

Soleimani is a frequent visiter to Lebanon . Lebanon’s Hezbollah is a part of the Quds Force and its leader Hassan Nasrallah reported to Soleimani .

Hezbollah’s mouthpiece Almanar confirmed the killing of Soleimani but did not comment anything about Naim Qassem