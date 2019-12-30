Ex- Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn is in Beirut, update

Former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn, a Lebanese-French-Brazilian national, arrived in Lebanon on Sunday aboard a private plane coming from Turkey LBCI TV reported Monday.

In 1999, Carlos Ghosn, then the executive vice president of French automaker Renault, arrived in Japan. His mission: save Nissan Motor. As CEO of the struggling company, he would lead a dramatic turnaround, cutting costs and revamping the brand’s faded image. In 2005, Ghosn took the helm at Renault, too. Under his leadership, the Renault-Nissan Alliance — an unprecedented Franco-Japanese carmaking partnership — has become one of the biggest automotive groups in the world.

Ghosn has been put on trial in Japan on charges of embezzling funds from the Renault-Nissan group and was released on bail in April.

Ghosn spoke to his wife for the first time in eight months in November, after a Tokyo court lifted a ban on contact between the pair.

Ghosn is on bail as he awaits trial on four charges of financial misconduct related to his time as chairman of the Japanese car giant he is widely credited with saving from the brink of bankruptcy.

In August his wife, Carole Ghosn, appealed to French President Emmanuel Macron to intercede on behalf of her husband with Japanese leader Shinzo Abe at the 45th G7 summit that was held in the French town of Biarritz.

The 65-year-old tycoon spent 130 days in detention before winning bail ahead of a trial likely to take place in 2020.

He strenuously denies all the charges against him and is seeking to have the case thrown out, arguing the prosecutors and Nissan investigators have acted illegally during the probe into his alleged misconduct.

The circumstances of his return to Lebanon are not clear yet according to media reports.

The lawyers of former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn said last October they have requested that financial misconduct charges against him be dismissed.

They said in a statement that they filed papers in Tokyo District Court alleging prosecutorial misconduct that would prevent Ghosn from having a fair trial.

The filings say the case results from unlawful collusion between prosecutors, government officials and Nissan executives to drum up allegations.

Ghosn maintained he is innocent ever since he was arrested in November 2018 . The prosecutors say they are confident they have a case.

It was unclear how Ghosn would have been able to leave Japan, where he has been under strict court-imposed restrictions on his movements.

Nissan : Declining car sales profits

3 days ago Nissan Motor told its managers to cut back on nonessential spending and to “conserve every yen” to counter declining car sales and slumping profits, Reuters report ed on Dec 27 citing three sources with knowledge of the matter.

The cost-containment measures will stay in place for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 and are likely to continue into the next business year, they said.

Managers were told to cancel unnecessary travel, sales incentives, and promotional events.

Although the company isn’t facing a cash crunch, its business outlook has worsened more than expected even after starting a turnaround plan in April to boost sales and profits.

The moves come about a year after Carlos Ghosn was ousted as its chief amid scandal and follows the departure of other top executives.

Update: According to Lebanese website el Neshra, Ghosn was smuggled out of Japan in a wooden crate by a western security company . He was then transferred to a private plane which took him to Lebanon via Turkey