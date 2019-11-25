Hezbollah, Amal supporters attack again Lebanese protesters in downtown Beirut

BEIRUT – Clashes broke out between anti-government demonstrators and supporters of the Shi’ite movements Hezbollah and Amal in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, early on Monday, live footage on Lebanese television channels showed, as tensions escalated when demonstrators blocked a main bridge downtown.

Lebanese army soldiers and riot police are deployed after clashes broke out between anti-government demonstrators and supporters of the Shi’ite movements Hezbollah and Amal in Beirut, Lebanon, November 25, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

FILE – In this Oct. 29, 2019 file photo, riot police try to stop supporters of the Shiite Hezbollah group who arrived to burn and destroy tents in the camp set up by anti-government protesters near the government palace, in Beirut, Lebanon. Lebanon’s protests have shown unusual overt anger at the country’s powerhouse, Hezbollah. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla, File)

Protesters initially began to scuffle and their numbers quickly rose, footage on social media showed.

The Hezbollah and Amal supporters were heard chanting Allah and Nasrallah and all the Dhahiya Shiaa, Shiaa.

Watch: Lebanese Hezbollah supporters attack protesters near the Ring Bridge in Beirut, stone-throwing clashes erupt. https://t.co/1JXk0UJrDx pic.twitter.com/w8VC7n5pc9 — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) November 24, 2019

Nasrallah is the Hezbollah chief and the Dhahiya is a souther Beirut stronghold of Hezbollah

Army soldiers and riot police formed a barrier between the dozens of protesters on opposite sides of the Ring bridge as they threw rocks at each other across the street.

This incident is similar to the October 29th attack which resulted in the resignation of PM Saad Hariri

