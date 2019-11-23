Lebanon’s youth united in push for sweeping change. Video

As Lebanon celebrates its Independence Day this Friday amid a mass protest movement, our reporters went to meet those who are angry at the system. From the capital Beirut to the northern city of Tripoli, tens of thousands of Lebanese have been protesting every day since mid-October against the political elite, deemed incompetent and corrupt. For the first time, Lebanon’s youth appears united, breaking down traditional geographical, social and religious barriers, and with the same dream of a better future.

Watch France 24’s Debate “‘Down with all of them’: Can Lebanon protests upend status quo?”

(FRANCE24)