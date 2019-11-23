Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, Abu Dhabi’s ADNOC were lit up with Lebanese flag colors

Dubai’s Burj Khalifa as well as the headquarters of ADNOC Company was lit up on Friday night with colors of the Lebanese flag.

This is to mark Lebanon’s 76th Independence Day whereby Lebanese ambassador to the United Arab Emirates Fouad Dandan said that it represents the depth of the relations between Lebanon and the UAE. He also congratulated the UAE for the coming national day, wishing “more prosperity, security and safety for the country.”

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) headquarters’ front was also lit up in striped red-white-red with a central green cedar tree.

Independence Day is marked each year on November 22, the milestone date when the country declared itself free from the French Mandate over Lebanon back in 1943, after 23 years of Mandate rule.