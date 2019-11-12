Lebanese President Michel Aoun claimed on Tuesday that he had found outgoing Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri hesitant about taking the job again .

“He has personal reasons,” the president said

“I met with Hariri and I found him hesitant between yes and no,” Aoun said in a televised interview, adding, without elaborating that he did not know if this was still the case.

Hariri quit as prime minister of a coalition government on Oct. 29.

Aoun said formal consultations with MPs over the nomination of the next prime minister may begin on Thursday or Friday but he was waiting for answers without which it may take a few days longer.

“The consultations might be held Thursday or Friday pending the answers of the parties concerned and if they don’t respond, we’ll have to postpone for a few more days,” Aoun said in a TV interview broadcast on all local channels.

“We have resolved most obstacles,” he said, adding that “the protest movement must have a say in the new government.”

On the nature of the new government, the president said: “We cannot form a ‘shock government’… A purely technocratic government cannot decide the country’s policies.”

“I back the formation of a government equally composed of politicians and technocrats,” he added.

As for Jebran Bassil’s possible re-appointment as a minister in the new government, Aoun said “it is up to Minister Bassil to choose whether or not to be in the new government,” stressing that “no one has the right to put a veto on him.”

Asked about Lebanese Forces chief Samir Geagea’s insistence that the new ministers must be totally independent, the president said: “Where can I find them? On the moon?”