

Protests are continuing for the 23rd day, as demonstrators call for major changes to the political system.

As Lebanon faces its fourth week of demonstrations, protesters are taking a more targeted approach. In their crosshairs on Thursday was the nation’s central bank.

The country has been plagued by chronic shortages of cash. Many stand in long lines at ATM machines, only to find out the machines contain no money to withdraw. The situation has grown worse as demonstrations have forced bank closures. “We are here to shut down the central bank because the bankers took all of our money from the country, and left us nothing,” one protester in Tripoli told FRANCE 24. President Michel Aoun invited the central bank governor and the head and board members of the Association of Banks to a meeting Saturday over the banking situation. Association of Banks chief Salim Sfeir reportedly told MTV: Claims that a decision has been taken to close banks until the formation of the government are totally baseless and fabricated. This comes after reports circulated that the association decided to close all the banks until a government was formed

The World Bank is urging Lebanon to form a new cabinet soon. It has called the risks to the country’s stability deeply concerning.

Ministry of education targeted on Thursday