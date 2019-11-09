Phalange party leader MP Sami Gemayel tweeted : “Mr. President, you know what awaits the Lebanese people in black days of poverty and humiliation. If you don’t exercise your constitutional authorities Lebanon will not be spared from the upcoming financial collapse . A government of experts is the only solution . The key is in your hands. “Liberate yourself and your country”.
Aoun is a key ally of the Iranian backed Hezbollah militant group which is reportedly insisting on a role in the upcoming cabinet despite the fact the protesters who brought down the government of PM Saad Hariri insist on having a neutral government of experts.
The formation of a new government reportedly hinges on caretaker PM Hariri who “refuses” to head another cabinet, unless it is a government of neutral experts.
According to analysts president Aoun has failed so far to start the parliamentary consultations because he and Hezbollah are trying to form the government that they will force on the PM designate that Aoun will pick after the consultations. Aoun has dispatched his son-in-law Gebran Bassil to Hariri several times to work out a deal but Hariri reportedly refused to budge , similarly Hezbollah and its ally Speaker Nabih Berri sent their top advisers to Hariri to work out a deal on a new cabinet but they reportedly failed to convince Hariri
The antigovernment protesters insist that all politicians should stay out of governing “and all means all “.
Hezbollah is the only militia in Lebanon that was allowed to keep its arms after the civil war ended in 1990