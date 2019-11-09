Phalange party leader MP Sami Gemayel tweeted : “Mr. President, you know what awaits the Lebanese people in black days of poverty and humiliation. If you don’t exercise your constitutional authorities Lebanon will not be spared from the upcoming financial collapse . A government of experts is the only solution . The key is in your hands. “Liberate yourself and your country”.

Aoun is a key ally of the Iranian backed Hezbollah militant group which is reportedly insisting on a role in the upcoming cabinet despite the fact the protesters who brought down the government of PM Saad Hariri insist on having a neutral government of experts.