The Trump administration has indefinitely suspended military aid to support Lebanese Armed Forces, a source with knowledge told CNN.
The White House placed an “indefinite implementation hold” on security assistance, including a $105 million package to support the Lebanese Armed Forces, the source told CNN. The source said it did not appear that the State Department or Department of Defense had been looped into the process.
A State Department spokesperson pushed back on the reports about the aid suspension and affirmed support for the Lebanese Armed Forces. At the same time, the spokesperson did not commit to sending military aid to Lebanon in the future.
“The Lebanon (foreign military financing) has been apportioned by the Administration. No Lebanese expenditures or purchases of military material with (foreign military financing) have been delayed,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “The United States remains committed to strengthening the capacity of the Lebanese Armed Forces to secure Lebanon’s borders, defend its sovereignty, and preserve its stability.”