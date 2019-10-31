President Michel Aoun addressed the nation on the occasion marking the end of the first half of his presidential term by agreeing with the protesters that the transition from the prevailing sectarian regime to the civilian state, is Lebanon’s salvation from its problems.

“The transition from the prevailing sectarian regime to the civilian state, The Citizen state, is Lebanon’s salvation from its communal legacies and problems.” He said

He pledged to continue the fight against corruption through the necessary legislation and a just and impartial judiciary

He said Lebanon is at a critical juncture, especially in economic terms, and it desperately needs a harmonious government capable of producing. Ministers must be selected according to their competencies and experience, not according to political affiliation and appeasement of leaders .

He blamed the failure of the former governments on the numerous political considerations and balances

” The formation of governments is usually subject to numerous political considerations and balances may be, these are the most important reasons for the repeated failures”, he said

He called his speech a “statement of account” and listed his achievements and failures and stressed the account was made more necessary after the recent protests and sit-ins that resulted in the resignation of the government

He listed his on focus on the Syrian refugees and appointments and activation of the roles of institutions as some of his achievements .

His speech comes after Prime Minster Saad Hariri submitted the resignation of his cabinet .

Hariri submitted his resignation on Tuesday, declaring he had hit a “dead end” in trying to resolve the country’s crisis amid an unprecedented wave of protests against Lebanon’s ruling elite.

The three-time prime minister has led a national unity government, which included some of his political adversaries, for less than two years. In recent months, the country saw rapid economic deterioration, ballooning debt and rising prices.

On October 17, the government proposed imposing a tax on Whatsapp calls, along with other austerity measures, sparking nationwide protests that paralyzed the country.

Lebanon has been under lock-down since the protests began. Banks and schools have been closed for 15 days, while protesters blocked major routes throughout the tiny eastern Mediterranean nation.

“I can’t hide this from you. I have reached a dead-end,” Hariri said in his resignation speech.

“To all my political peers, our responsibility today is how to protect Lebanon and to uplift the economy,” he added. “Today, there is a serious opportunity and we should not waste it.”

“It is time for us to have a big shock to face the crisis,” he said. “To all partners in political life, our responsibility today is how we protect Lebanon and revive its economy.”