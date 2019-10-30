Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri’ submitted his resignation on Tuesday, declaring he had hit a “dead end” in trying to resolve the country’s crisis amid an unprecedented wave of protests against Lebanon’s ruling elite.

Here are some reactions:

Roads to open on Wednesday

The “Coordination committee of the Lebanese Revolution” issued a statement on Tuesday evening urging all protesters to open” the roads starting Wednesday early morning after the revolution succeeded in within 13 days of protest in achieving its first demand which is the resignation of the government despite the campaign of intimidation. ”

Earlier the protesters celebrated Hariri’s resignation

No caretaker role

Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun is studying Hariri’s resignation letter and will not issue a request for the cabinet to take on a caretaker role on Tuesday, a source in the presidency said.

U.S. calls for new, efficient government in Lebanon

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday urged Lebanon’s political leaders to help form a new government responsive to the needs of its people after Saad al-Hariri resigned as prime minister after huge protests against the ruling elite.

“The peaceful demonstrations and expressions of national unity over the last 13 days have sent a clear message. The Lebanese people want an efficient and effective government, economic reform, and an end to endemic corruption,” Pompeo said in a statement.

UN chief warns against violence

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday warned against violence in Lebanon following the resignation of Prime Minister Saad Hariri.

“The secretary-general has taken note of the resignation of Prime Minister Saad Hariri of Lebanon. He calls on all sides to maintain peace and avoid violence, and security forces to show restraint and to protect civilians, including peaceful protesters,” said Farhan Haq, Guterres’ deputy spokesman.

“We hope that a political solution would be found to preserve stability and peace in the country,” Haq told a daily press briefing.

France : Resignation makes crisis more serious

France’s foreign minister said Tuesday:

“Prime Minister (Saad) Hariri has just resigned, which makes the crisis even more serious,” Jean-Yves Le Drian told parliament in Paris, and urged the authorities in Lebanon “to do everything they can to guarantee the stability of the institutions and the unity of Lebanon.”

Hariri announced he was resigning on Tuesday, succumbing to the demands of protesters who have staged nationwide demonstrations for nearly two weeks.

On October 17, the government proposed imposing a tax on Whatsapp calls, along with other austeritymeasures, sparking nationwide protests that paralyzed the country.

Lebanon has been under lock-down since the protests began. Banks and schools have been closed for 13 days, while protesters blocked major routes throughout the tiny eastern Mediterranean nation.

“I can’t hide this from you. I have reached a dead-end,” Hariri said in his resignation speech.

“To all my political peers, our responsibility today is how to protect Lebanon and to uplift the economy,” he added. “Today, there is a serious opportunity and we should not waste it.”

“It is time for us to have a big shock to face the crisis,” he said. “To all partners in political life, our responsibility today is how we protect Lebanon and revive its economy.”

Protesters are calling for a new non-sectarian system, with “All Means All” a key slogan of the movement.