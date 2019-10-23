FPM holds a rally in Hadath, Beirut in support of Bassil and president Aoun

fpm protest hadathA number of demonstrators from the Free Patriotic Movement gathered in  Hadath, a suburb of Beirut    in support of  President Michel Aoun and   Foreign minister Gebran Bassil .
The demonstrators carried FPM  banners and chanted slogans  in support of the regime

Demonstrators carry the national flags and banners during an anti-government protest in downtown Beirut, Lebanon October 20, 2019. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Aoun is the founder of FPM while his son-in-law Bassil is the current FPM chief.

Earlier several  FPM officials threatened to  open the blocked roads by force .

Lebanon is currently witnessing the largest anti government demonstrations in the country since 2005, when Prime Minister Rafik Hariri – PM Saad Hariri’s father — was assassinated in a car bombing in Beirut. That triggered street protests against the Syrian military presence in the country, demonstrations known as the Cedar Revolution. Syria subsequently withdrew its forces from Lebanon.

 

 

 