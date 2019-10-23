A number of demonstrators from the Free Patriotic Movement gathered in Hadath, a suburb of Beirut in support of President Michel Aoun and Foreign minister Gebran Bassil .

The demonstrators carried FPM banners and chanted slogans in support of the regime

Aoun is the founder of FPM while his son-in-law Bassil is the current FPM chief.

Earlier several FPM officials threatened to open the blocked roads by force .

Lebanon is currently witnessing the largest anti government demonstrations in the country since 2005, when Prime Minister Rafik Hariri – PM Saad Hariri’s father — was assassinated in a car bombing in Beirut. That triggered street protests against the Syrian military presence in the country, demonstrations known as the Cedar Revolution. Syria subsequently withdrew its forces from Lebanon.