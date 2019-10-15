Wildfires that have swept across Lebanon since Monday have burned swathes of the country’s forest and killed at least one person, prompting Beirut to deploy water cannon and call on its neighbors for help.

The cause of the flames, which has spread from woods south of Beirut up to pine forests in the north, remains unknown, though some officials have blamed an autumn heat wave that hit the country in recent days.



Lebanon’s Red Cross said that 18 people have so far been hospitalized and 88 have received emergency medical care.

The fires have left charred trees and burned-out cars and have overpowered Lebanon’s fire brigades, prompting appeals to neighboring states to send aircraft to bolster efforts.

A civil defense official said 104 fires had broken out over the past 24 hours, and that residents had been evacuated from homes and buildings to minimize the toll.

“The fire was so strong it did not leave anything. It did not leave any greens, any buildings, anything,” said Hussein Mcheik outside his home in the badly afflicted Mechref area south of Beirut.