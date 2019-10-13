Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit on Saturday led Arab foreign ministers in lambasting Turkey’s military operation in northeast Syria as an “invasion of an Arab state’s land and an aggression on its sovereignty”.

Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohamed Ali Alhakim, president of the current Arab League session, also condemned Turkey’s offensive into Syria during an emergency meeting of the body, called by Egypt.

Reading from the meeting’s final communique, Aboul Gheit said that the Arab League will consider taking measures against Turkey in the economic, investment and cultural sectors, and include tourism and military cooperation.

He also called on the U.N. Security Council to “take the necessary measures to stop the Turkish aggression and (for) the withdrawal from Syrian territory immediately”.

Turkey dismissed the Arab League statement, saying it misrepresented its military operations.

Fahrettin Altun, director of communications for the Turkish presidency, also said governments that disliked Turkey’s stance on Middle East issues including the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and war in Yemen “do not speak for the Arab world”.