Angry villagers in southwestern Iran Oct. 5 burned their local imam’s office following rumours that as many as 300 people had been infected with HIV during a diabetes-screening programme. The Health Ministry said the total number of HIV-positive people in the village was between 70 and 90, and that many of the infections dated back several years. Two HIV specialists told the France 24 Observers it is statistically inconceivable that one contaminated needle could infect 300 people.

The violence took place in Lordegan, a town in Iran’s Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Province. Residents of a nearby village, Chenar Mahmoudi, had started protesting in the town Oct. 2. According to local media reports, they claimed that 300 people in the village had been infected by a nurse using a single needle contaminated with HIV, the virus that causes AIDS.

The Health Ministry said a nurse had conducted a diabetes-screening program during the summer in the village. It said the nurse administering the blood tests committed no errors, and used disposable test kits, not needles. Health Minister Saeed Namaki said Oct. 3: “There is no connection between the HIV cases and our screening program. The HIV cases are result of intravenous drug use and unprotected sex.”

Local townsfolk joined the protests, and on Oct. 5 there were violent clashes at the town of the imam’s office, the governor’s building and the local office of Iran’s Health Ministry. Police reportedly fired warning shots and tear gas, and made numerous arrests. Protests were also reported in the city of Isfahan, with people calling for transparency about the cause of the HIV infections.

The village of Chenar Mahmoudi, 30 km from Lordegan, has a population of 1,890 people. Citing Health Ministry records, MP Hossein Ghorbani on Oct. 2. said there were an estimated 240 drug users in the village, 20 of them intravenous addicts. The Health Ministry, which administers safe-needle programmes and tracks drug use, says it had already recorded 26 cases of HIV in the village before the summer, most of them drug users.

Deputy Health Minister Alireza Raeisi on Oct. 7 told the IRNA news agency: “We have run HIV tests on 1,400 people in Chenar Mahmoudi. We found 70 confirmed cases. We estimate that a total of about 90 persons are HIV positive in the village.” Raiesi said some of the HIV infections took place as far back as 7 to 10 years ago. He did not say whether the HIV tests were conducted at the same time as the diabetes screening.

Dr Omid Zamani, an AIDS researcher based in Tehran, has been in contact with medical workers in the Lordegan region since the controversy began.

“According to official figures there are 240 registered addicts in the village. Twenty of them are intravenous drug users, and almost all of them are HIV-positive. I’d call it an “old colony,” because contamination by sharing needles among addicts takes time. Blood tests show that some of the users have been HIV-positive for a long time. We’ve seen this kind of transmission in other locations in Iran. What usually happens is that a male member of a family is infected by using a shared needle. Then he has unprotected sexual relations with his wife. He passes the virus to her, and then it can be passed on to the child in her womb. They’re blaming the blood tests because they don’t know anything about HIV. First off, it’s impossible to imagine that a nurse in Iran would use the same needle to take blood from multiple patients. Nurses in Iran are well-trained and there are plenty of needles everywhere in the country. Medical staff routinely provide clean, free needles to the addicts. Even if a nurse had psychological problems and wanted to infect an entire village using a single needle, it’s statistically impossible. The chance of transmitting HIV via a contaminated needle is only 0.3 percent; that means three people per 1000 injections. It’s statistically inconceivable that one needle could infect 300 people.”