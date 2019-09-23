Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh on Monday assured the Lebanese about the availability of the US dollar currency in Lebanon’s banking sector, stressing that Central bank has its assets in dollars

He also brushed off concerns about the visit of the US government official to Lebanon.

“The dollar is available in the Lebanese banking sector. There is a lot of exaggeration,” Salameh said .

Salameh said that Lebanese banks were meeting customer demand for U.S. dollars which can still be withdrawn from ATMs in most banks.

“But dollars are still available in the ATMs, perhaps not in all the banks, but in most of the banks,” Salameh said.

He said any measures taken at ATMs were down to the policy of each individual bank.

Customers unable to complete transactions at the ATMs of some banks could carry them out at the counter, he said.

“The Central bank of Lebanon BDL has its assets in dollars and there is no need for special measures or media intimidation,” he added.

His comments come after some businesses say they are being forced to go to money exchange houses to secure their hard currency needs and have been charged rates above the official peg of 1,507.5 Lebanese pounds to the dollar.

Fuel distributors threatened last week to go on strike because they say banks are not supplying the dollars they need to pay importers.

“It might be for logistical reasons that perhaps some money changers do not have dollars while others perhaps do,” Salameh said.

“But I have not seen anyone actually come and present a complaint to Banque du Liban … about this matter,” he added. “Banque du Liban has its reserves in dollars that exceed $38.5 billion and is present in the market and there is no need for any special measures especially because the fear mongering that is happening is more in the media than in the market.”

On concerns that the visit of Treasury Assistant Secretary for Terrorist Financing Marshall Billingslea to Lebanon could carry US sanctions on more Lebanese banks after sanctioning Jammal Trust Bank.

Salameh said: “Billingslea’s visit is most welcome and it does not aim to tighten the noose on Lebanon. It aims to explain the motives behind sanctions at JTB”

He stressed: “We are in constant contact with the US Treasury. It is in Lebanon’s interest to have good relations with it.”

Salameh played down reports in local media that the U.S. will impose further sanctions on the country’s banking system. He said Billingslea “is not coming here to squeeze Lebanon.