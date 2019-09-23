A top Iranian cleric on Monday declared that Iran is bigger than the “geographical” boundaries surrounding it and that the presence of armed factions supported by Iran in the Middle East, including “Hezbollah in Lebanon, are part of Iran.”

Ayatollah Ahmad Alamolhoda said during his sermon on Friday as he commented on the September 14 attack on the oil facilities in Saudi Arabia, that Iran is not confined to its own geographical boundaries and that its proxies in the region – the Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) in Iraq, the Houthis (Ansar Allah) in Yemen, Hezbollah in Lebanon, the national front in Syria, and the resistance organizations in Palestine, i.e., the Islamic Jihad and Hamas – are all Iran.

Sayyid Ahmad Alamolhoda (also known as Alam Olhoda or Alam al-Hoda is an Iranian Shiite Islamic cleric who has also been given the titles of Hojjatoleslam and Ayatollah. He is the Friday Prayer preacher in Mashhad, Iran and is also that city’s representative in the Iranian Assembly of Experts. Alamolhoda is a member of Combatant Clergy Association.

His comments come after Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah pledged allegiance to the Iranian Supreme leader

Lebanon is extremely concerned about Hezbollah’s link to Iran.

Nasrallah put himself at the disposal of Iran’s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, and stressed that any military strike against Iran “will ignite the whole region and annihilate countries and peoples.”

Earlier in September and marking the last day of the Shiite Ashoura commemorations, Nasrallah voiced support for Iran in its dispute with the United States.

He said any war against Iran “will ignite the region and destroy countries and peoples. It will be a war against the entire axis of resistance,” and that Hezbollah is part of the axis of resistance.

On Khameni he said: “Our imam, leader, master and Hussein in this era is Grand Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei. He is the leader of the axis of resistance and Iran is the heart and main center of the axis.”