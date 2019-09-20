Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis will stop aiming missile and drone attacks at Saudi Arabia if a coalition targeting Yemen does the same, a Houthi official said on Friday, nearly a week after the Houthis claimed a strike on Saudi oil facilities.

The Houthis have insisted they are responsible for a devastating Sept. 14 assault on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities that initially halved the kingdom’s production, but the United States and Saudi Arabia have blamed Iran.

Tehran, which support the Houthis, has denied any involvement in the attacks.

Speaking on the group’s Al Masirah TV, head of the Houthi political office Mahdi al-Mashat called for a halt to strikes on both sides and for serious talks among all players involved.

“I call on all parties from different sides of the war to engage seriously in genuine negotiations that can lead to a comprehensive national reconciliation that does not exclude anyone,” said Mashat.