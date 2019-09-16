

The winners of 2019’s “Arab’s Got Talent” competition once again wowed TV audiences at “Britain’s Got Talent” with their superb synchronized moves during the third round of auditions this week.

The Lebanese dancers are a group of 31 all-female performers aged 13 to 25.

“The fact that we are female is something big, especially that we come from the Middle East,” one of the group members said in a pre-recorded back stage interview that was aired as the troupe took their place on stage. “It was very cool to see people from our country appreciate dance.”

The dance crew performed to the classic Arabic song “Enta Omry” by the renowned Egyptian singer Umm Kulthum.

“We are super excited to be here. It’s such a huge honor for us to be able to perform in the UK,” one of the group members added in the video.

The group’s show-stopping dance earned them a lengthy standing ovation from the judges.

“It was absolutely magical… I can totally see why you won ‘Arab’s Got Talent’,” judge and actor David Walliams told the group.

“You are a fantastic representation of ‘Arab’s Got Talent’,” judge Amanda Holden added.

The YouTube video of their performance has already gained hundreds of thousands of viewers and an overwhelming amount of positive feedback, even though it was only few days ago.

After the show, “Mayyas” posted on its social media accounts that even though it was “tiring, difficult, and exhausting,” the “incredible” experience was worth it.

“BGT: The Champions” is a derivative of the British talent competition series, “Britain’s Got Talent, ”which features outstanding winners, finalists and participants throughout the history of BGT and the various international “Got Talent” versions.

