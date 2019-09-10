“I offered to resign last night. He never asked for it, directly or indirectly,” Bolton said in a later text to NBC News.

“I slept on it, and resigned this morning.”

Either way, the departure of the national security hawk Bolton shocked Washington, D.C., and oil crude futures fell.

NBC News, citing a White House spokesman, reported that deputy national security advisor Charles Kupperman has been appointed acting national security advisor.

Bolton, who was named national security advisor to succeed H.R. McMaster in March 2018, is a harsh critic of Iran, and has advocated military strikes against that oil-rich nation.