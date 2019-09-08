A candidate running in the Tyre parliamentary by-election race was asked by Hezbollah chief to withdraw her candidacy leaving only Hezbollah’s candidate running for the vacant seat.

Bushra al-Khalil, a lawyer, said her withdrawal came at the request of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah leaving only Hezbollah’s candidate Hassan Ezzeddine running for the district’s vacant seat.

She announced her decision to reporters after meeting Hezbollah’s deputy chief Sheikh Naim Qassem ( aka no,2) on Friday.

“He informed me of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah’s wish to withdraw. I can’t turn down Sayyed Hassan,” she said.

Khalil and Ezzedine are the only 2 candidates running for Tyre’s parliament seat, left vacant after MP Nawwaf Mousawi was ordered to resign by Hezbollah days after a leaked police report said a Lebanese lawmaker from the Hezbollah group and a dozen gunmen attempted to storm a police station in Damour south of Beirut following a family dispute involving a high-speed car chase.

Khalil is best known as one of the legal defenders of former Iraqi president Saddam Hussein.

Hassan Ezzeddine has been in charge of the relations between Hezbollah and Arab countries which are now at an all time low

The parliamentary by-elections are scheduled to take place on September 15, 2019, by majority vote and not by proportional representation, as stipulated in the electoral law of 2018.

Ali Hussein a political activist told Ya Libnan . “What happened in Tyre is not a surprise , because Hezbollah is afraid of democracy and dictates everything within the Shiite community . Even though it was the party behind the proportional representation in the electoral law of 2018 it is not willing to share in its own strongholds