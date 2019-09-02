A Lebanon’s maritime source denied on Monday the entry of the Iranian tanker Adrian Darya 1 to the Lebanese territory waters.

The source on condition of anonymity told Xinhua that the Iranian tanker, which was detained in July off the coast of the British Overseas Territory of Gibraltar, was 46 miles off the Lebanese coast and stands in the international waters between Lebanon and Cyprus.

Lebanon had denied Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu’s announcement that the Iranian tanker carrying 2.1 million barrels of oil was heading for Lebanon by the end of August.

Also, Lebanese Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil said previously that Lebanon was not informed that the Iranian tanker was heading for Lebanon.

Meanwhile, Energy and Water Minister Nada Boustani said that Lebanon has not received any request to allow the tanker to enter its ports and Lebanon does not buy crude oil from any country.

XINHUA