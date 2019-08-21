A sudden cascade of events is challenging President Donald Trump’s boasts of an unprecedented American winning streak that is a critical component of his reelection salesmanship.

Rising fears of a recession, layoffs in steel country and new evidence of the toll on US households of his tariff war are contradicting the President’s preferred political narrative. Steps his White House is contemplating to head off a slowdown that could be ruinous to his 2020 hopes, meanwhile, hint at panic rather than the reassurances sown by his top lieutenants.

But Trump is defiant even as he floats ideas to stimulate growth: “Our economy is incredible,” the President said Tuesday. “We’re right now the number one country anywhere in the world by far as an economy.”

Abroad, an ISIS resurgence, China’s refusal to bend to Trump’s will and North Korea’s missile launches are clouding the President’s claim that he stamped American authority back on the globe. And vicious violence in Afghanistan is complicating his plans to get all troops home in a politically potent resolution to 9/11 wars.

Trump is responding to such turmoil in characteristic style, relentlessly flexing his powers of political magnetism to conjure a blizzard of bravado, fact-twisting, blame-shifting and distraction.

“Under my administration, we’re fighting back and we’re winning because we are truly putting America first,” Trump proclaimed last week in a speech in swing-state Pennsylvania.

“After years of building up foreign countries we are finally building up our country,” he said.

But the President’s swagger cannot disguise that this is a sudden confluence of challenges that could squeeze his hopes of securing four more years as commander in chief. They are a reminder that presidents, for all their power and visibility, are deeply vulnerable to outside events.

Their ability to mitigate damage from situations over which they have little control and to shape them into an appeal that can reassure and attract voters often holds the key to their fates.

One reason why Trump may be especially at risk is that he has little room for error in 2020. His perpetual approval rating in the low 40% range leaves him vulnerable to shocks. His brazen claims of more success than any other modern president mean his failures more obviously contradict his political pitch.

The gathering clouds raise questions about Trump himself and whether he will change course to improve his political prospects — for instance, on trade wars that may be damaging the global economy. They also highlight a question that hovers over the 2020 campaign but can be answered only by the election itself: How will Trump be judged by voters who shocked the pundit class three years ago?

Can Trump confound the odds again?

Any impression that America and the world are spinning out of control, partly due to the capricious impulses of the President, would normally spell disaster for a first-term White House.

Yet there’s also the possibility that Trump could be different.

His governing model is based on spinning chaos from which he often alone prospers, and in which he becomes an elusive opponent able to survive blows that down normal politicians.

Trump’s presidency might look like an incoherent mess and an exclusive exercise in tearing at some of America’s most gaping political, social and racial scars for personal gain.

But for some of his most loyal voters the discord and disruption, the rebuking of foreign allies and abuse of power grabs in Washington are exactly why they voted for him.

And even if the economy turns sour, Trump has likely already kept enough promises — from a conservative judicial makeover to his refusal to go native in Washington — to keep his base close.

Still, if wavering independent voters and moderate Republicans fear their security or prosperity at risk, perhaps from events originating abroad, Trump’s prospects could be harmed.

Those voters may also be alienated by the white nationalist rhetoric, searing tone on immigration and condemnation of globalization adopted by Trump.

But this approach also reinforces his almost mythical connection with rural America, which was a critical factor in his stampede though Midwestern swing states in 2016.

So as challenges mount, it is still unclear whether they could irreversibly damage his campaign or whether his unorthodox Machiavellian talent for creating alternative political realities while destroying his opponents will be as potent in 2020 as it was in 2016.