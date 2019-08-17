Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah on Friday denied his party is seeking to eliminate others in Lebanon despite its “victory” in the region.

In a televised speech marking the end of the 2006 war with Israel, he said : “We do not want to eliminate anyone and let no one blow disputes out of proportion. These are illusions and fears and the Lebanese must activate the government and parliament to address the pressing files.”

But many politicians in Lebanon accuse Hezbollah of seeking to eliminate them . This was reportedly obvious during the formation of the most recent Lebanese cabinet . It is the only remaining armed militia in Lebanon

Israel not ready for war

Addressing the conflict with Israel, Nasrallah claimed that “the strength of the equation in Lebanon ( army, people and resistance) is what’s deterring Israel from attacking Lebanon and pointed out that “Israel does not only fear Hezbollah; it has started to realize that a war on Hezbollah will blow up the region.”

“Israel’s domestic front is not ready to go to war,” Nasrallah said.

Addressing the Israeli army, Nasrallah repeated a warning he had issued in the past.

“Your battalions will be destroyed should you enter Lebanon and that will be broadcast live by TV stations,” he said.

“Had there been real national unity during the July War, Lebanon would have imposed its own conditions and I laud President (Michel) Aoun for his stance today,” Nasrallah went on to say

“Today I heard remarks from President Aoun about the July War and when we have a brave and strong official stance and a strong army, people and resistance they will not manage to harm us,” Nasrallah added, describing the 2006 war as an “American decision.

Aoun’s alliance with Hezbollah backed by its Syrian and Iranian patrons angered the United States, which views Hezbollah – a heavily armed group and Syria’s strongest Lebanese ally – as a terrorist organization.