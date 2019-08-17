Lieberman said Trump’s disagreements with Omar and Tlaib are a “fight that should happen here in the United States.”

“They’re duly elected members of Congress. I can disagree with them, as I do, but really it’s disrespect for the Congress and the American political system for our ally to keep two members of Congress out of Israel,” Lieberman, a Democrat turned Independent, said.

He called the decision was a “loss all around” and said that it’s “most threatening to Israel’s standing in the United States” as a free democracy in the Middle East.