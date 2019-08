On Thursday, Israel announced it was banning Reps. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota because of their support of a boycott against Israel — and after President Donald Trump said Israel would be showing “great weakness” by allowing the two lawmakers to enter the country. Trump has previously criticized Omar and Tlaib but his comments about their trip were a remarkable step both by him and his ally, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, to punish political rivals.

“This kind of behavior by both leaders, I would say with respect, jeopardizes that tradition of nonpartisanship and American support of Israel,” Lieberman, who has been a pro-Israel advocate and supportive of Trump’s past actions on US-Israel relations , said.

Lieberman said Trump’s disagreements with Omar and Tlaib are a “fight that should happen here in the United States.”

“They’re duly elected members of Congress. I can disagree with them, as I do, but really it’s disrespect for the Congress and the American political system for our ally to keep two members of Congress out of Israel,” Lieberman, a Democrat turned Independent, said.

He called the decision was a “loss all around” and said that it’s “most threatening to Israel’s standing in the United States” as a free democracy in the Middle East.