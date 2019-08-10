BEIRUT, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) — Lebanon’s Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh was named by U.S.-based Global Finance magazine as one of the world’s best central bank governors for the fourth time, a statement by the central bank reported on Friday.

“The Governor of the Central Bank Riad Salameh was awarded the ‘A’ rank among 94 central bank governors in the world in the 2019 report by Global Finance magazine, one of the most important economic magazines in the world,” the statement said.

Salameh stood amongst a handful of central bankers that received a grade A in the report card, which are Australia, Honduras, Morocco, South Korea, Russia, Iceland and Mexico.